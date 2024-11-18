Barcelona already leaning towards new Szczesny contract

Barcelona are already exploring extending the deal of Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper has a contract to June after coming out of retirement to cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Szczesny isn't yet to play for Barca since his arrival, but Marca says the Blaugrana are already eager to secure the veteran to a new 12 month contract.

Deco has said of the Pole: "Szczesny hasn't played yet. The first thing he came was to bring balance, competitiveness, he's a person the dressing room is very attached to. He came with a positive spirit and that's important for internal dynamics. We're happy with what he's doing.

"The decision to play will always be the coach's, but I think competitiveness in the team is important. What we want with Szczesny is for him and Iñaki to fight to play and for the two of them to work and respect each other."