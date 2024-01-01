Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen makes statement after knee injury blow

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has released a short statement after suffering a knee injury at Villarreal.

Ter Stegen's season is over after breaking down in the 5-1 win at La Ceramica.

He posted to social media on Tuesday: “I feel truly grateful to all the Barça fans, teammates, rivals, clubs and friends for the support and love you’ve shown me since Sunday.

"I want to thank the Villarreal supporters for their respect displayed in the stadium, it means a lot to me. I feel positive and strong, now I focus on my recovery.

"Thank you!”