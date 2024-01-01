Barcelona coach Flick ponders rotations for Getafe; signing new keeper (full presser Q&A)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says they won't be taking Getafe lightly tomorrow night.

Speaking at today's LaLiga media conference, Flick also discussed the prospect of signing a replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen after his knee injury.

Match against Getafe:

"We'll have to do things differently. Every game is different and we have to adapt."

Signing due to Ter Stegen's absence:

"Iñaki is doing very well, in pre-season too. He has worked very hard to be here. He is focused and ready to play. We are confident but we also have to look at what we do because the players coming up behind us are very young. At the moment, we don't feel under pressure and we trust Iñaki."

Experienced or young goalkeeper?

"We have to look at the options we have and right now we don't have any pressure. We'll see what happens. We'll talk to De la Fuente, who has been training world-class goalkeepers for many years. He'll be the first person I'll talk to."

Robert Lewandowski form?

"I'm not surprised by his performance. He's scored six goals, we know he can do very well. We want to play well, also for the fans, and I think we're going back home after 25 days and we're really looking forward to it."

Resting Lamine Yamal?

"We have all the data on the players and right now he doesn't need to rest. He's doing very well. We'll look at him, but I don't think he needs to rest. We're playing at home, we have to start with a good team on the pitch and what Lamine has done is incredible. The other players are also doing very well."

Fouls on Lamine:

"I don't think it's a refereeing problem. We have to look after the player because he's incredible with the ball. I know it's not easy to defend this type of player."

Team's form:

"We analysed the game against Villarreal and we saw many things that could be improved. We haven't reached the end of the road. There is always more that can be done. We are moving forward step by step."

More from Lamine?

"Quality is not related to age. He is doing incredible things. He is the best."

Defence:

"We're thinking about rotations, but Koundé is in top form and I have to talk to Iñigo tomorrow."

Ronald Araujo?

"He's progressing well. We can expect him, I don't know exactly when. It's very good to have him."

Raphinha form?

"I'm not surprised. He's giving his best for the team, just like he does on the pitch."