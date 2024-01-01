Villarreal winger Pino admits on Ter Stegen injury: I couldn't control my feelings

Tribal Football
Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino admits he couldn't help getting emotional in the aftermath of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injury.

The Barcelona goalkeeper's season is over after breaking down on Sunday.

Pino, who  experienced a similar injury last season, recalled: "I was involved in the play, I didn't mean to hurt him intentionally, it was a cluster of things and I couldn't control the feelings and I started crying. I spent five minutes playing and crying."

Pino explained how he lived through the moment: "When he falls to the ground, he starts to get dizzy and complains about his back, nobody noticed the knee, but suddenly he looks at his knee and had the kneecap out.

"We then started asking for help, it was very difficult to see."

In an interview for DAZN, Pino also said: "I asked Robert (Lewandowski) how he was in the locker room and Pedri, Lamine and Ansu.  I told them to give him a lot of encouragement, I'm sorry if I could not be there, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

