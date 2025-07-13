Barcelona 'informally' announce Bardghji deal

Barcelona have closed a deal for FC Copenhagen prospect Roony Bardghji.

The Swede was announced as part of Barca Atletic's squad this morning, though no formal confirmation of the move has been made.

Bardghji has also been snapped in Barca training gear at the club's La Masia centre.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Roony Bardghji has just signed his contract at Barcelona as he joins on deal in excess of €2m from Copenhagen.

"Understand deal will be valid until June 2029, four year contract.

"The official statement expected in the upcoming days."