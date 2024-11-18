Tribal Football
Barcelona great Romario admits Raphinha admiration

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona and Brazil great Romario admits he's a Raphinha fan.

The Brazil winger has declared himself in career best form this season.

And Romario told Mundo Deportivo: I’m not usually much of a football fan, but when Barca play, you pay attention.

"Barca have a great team. They’ve won some good games and played well. I think we’ll be champions again this season.

Raphinha is one of the best players in the world. He plays very well for Barca and Brazil. He makes Brazilians very proud.”

