Barcelona attacker Raphinha: I was sure with a week of work Flick would fall in love with me

Barcelona attacker Raphinha says he was always confident winning over coach Hansi Flick in preseason.

Raphinha is producing career best form for Flick this season.

He told YouTube channel LoSimpleNoVale: "I said that I was sure that with a week of work with the new coach, he would fall in love with me. I have done it at all the clubs I have been at.

"There is talk about whether one or the other wants you. We are a commodity, people do what they want and we cannot do anything. If we do, we are frowned upon. But we are people, we have feelings, we have family...

"I have come to make history and to win all the possible titles I can and in the dressing room there is a great desire to win."

Raphinha added: "It is important that young people feel supported by the older ones and that is what I do. I try to help everyone... the bracelet makes me feel loved, but I have always been like that."