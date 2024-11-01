Barcelona ace Raphinha: Many clubs wanted me last summer

Raphinha says he chose to stay with Barcelona this season to prove his doubters wrong.

The Brazil winger has so far recorded ten goals and nine assists in 14 games.

But his time at the Spanish giants has not always been easy and the 27 year-old admits he considered his future last summer.

"Now that you're reading things, it's impossible not to have it in your head. I won't be anywhere I'm not wanted. It's been clear to me since I played on the street. I want to be where I am wanted," said Raphinha in an interview on Alberto Hernández's YouTube channel.

"This summer there were many clubs that liked me, and I received messages from other clubs and from Barça supporters. It was especially difficult after the Copa América.

"I remember that I was on holiday and resting. Then it was announced that they wanted to sell me, and you feel like a commodity. We have feelings. Many times we hear things and it affects us.

"I thought about leaving.

"One day my wife and I talked through all the options and we talked about everything I could do here, there was a lot to do at Barça - and I had several years left on my contract. We had that in mind. We knew what we could do. I wanted to show the people who didn't believe me."