Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy reveals Ten Hag and Sir Alex chats
Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni
Drogba: Son too good for Tottenham

Barcelona ace Raphinha: Many clubs wanted me last summer

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona ace Raphinha: Many clubs wanted me last summer
Barcelona ace Raphinha: Many clubs wanted me last summerLaLiga
Raphinha says he chose to stay with Barcelona this season to prove his doubters wrong.

The Brazil winger has so far recorded ten goals and nine assists in 14 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But his time at the Spanish giants has not always been easy and the 27 year-old admits he considered his future last summer.

"Now that you're reading things, it's impossible not to have it in your head. I won't be anywhere I'm not wanted. It's been clear to me since I played on the street. I want to be where I am wanted," said Raphinha in an interview on Alberto Hernández's YouTube channel.

"This summer there were many clubs that liked me, and I received messages from other clubs and from Barça supporters. It was especially difficult after the Copa América.  

"I remember that I was on holiday and resting. Then it was announced that they wanted to sell me, and you feel like a commodity. We have feelings. Many times we hear things and it affects us.

"I thought about leaving.

"One day my wife and I talked through all the options and we talked about everything I could do here, there was a lot to do at Barça - and I had several years left on my contract. We had that in mind. We knew what we could do. I wanted to show the people who didn't believe me."

Mentions
LaLigaRaphinhaBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fermin proud signing new Barcelona contract: I hope for many more
UNCOVERED: Barcelona beat Real Madrid, Atletico to signing Gavi
Fermin signs new Barcelona contract