Barcelona great Messi: Why you see me walking in games

Barcelona great Leo Messi has explained why he is often seen 'walking' in games.

Messi has drawn criticism for this habit, but the now Inter Miami star says it's all part of his on-field strategy.

He told Clank.media: "When I walk I analyse the opponent's position and how we are positioned when we don't have the ball.

"I am always aware of the opponent's marking and the players who are unmarked. I try to distance myself from my marker and to get out of the game to be well positioned when we recover possession and start a counterattack.

"I study how the opponent prepares to defend when he attacks."