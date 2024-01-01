Thiago Messi: I want to play with Yamal at Barcelona

The son of Leo Messi has laid out his playing ambitions.

Thiago Messi, Leo's eldest son, plays for Inter Miami's youth team and at 11 years of age competed at the recent LaLiga Futures tournament in Orlando.

Thiago and Inter Miami were beaten by his father's former club Barcelona during the competition.

During the tournament, Thiago spoke Spanish journalist José Ramón de la Morena about his hopes in football.

He said, "I am more nervous when I play myself than when I watch my father play.

"I am also not as good with my left foot."

Thiago also stated: "I want to play for the Argentine national team.

"One day I would like to play together with Lamine Yamal."

Barcelona whiz Yamal, 16, became the youngest player to appear at the Euros yesterday in Spain's win against Croatia.