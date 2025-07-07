Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
DONE DEAL: Wojciech Szczesny signs new Barcelona deal
La Liga
Barcelona have confirmed that goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has extended his deal with the club for another two years.

The 35-year-old came out of retirement to join Barcelona in October 2024 following Marc-Adnre ter Stegen’s ACL tear.

Szczesny was likely more involved than he expected to be as Hansi Flick’s side won a domestic treble, conceding 36 goals and keeping 14 clean sheets in his 30 games.

His contract was set to expire this summer but after a short discussion with the club, Barcelona have confirmed he has extended his deal until 2027.

Hansi Flick’s side are now very well stocked between the stick following the signing of Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol.

