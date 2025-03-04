Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny: Ter Stegen a big help

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny admits Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a big help in him settling in.

The Pole was convinced to end his retirement and sign for Barca this season after a knee injury suffered by Barca's No1 Ter Stegen.

The Pole told Barca media: "He's been a great help: even before I signed he sent me a message telling me that if I needed him he was there for me. I'm very happy to see that his recovery is going very well. Everything is being very friendly.

"There is no competition because there can't be any right now. I just hope that he comes back and helps us as soon as possible, so I can relax a bit."

On his debut, Szczesny also said: "It was strange because of the atmosphere of the game, the pitch, the stadium. It was in Barbastro. It's not how you imagine your first game with Barça. In Barbastro, on a horrible pitch. But I was focused. I tried to concentrate by meditating before the games. I try to do the same against Barbastro or Real Madrid.

"It doesn't change. The only thing that was special about it was that it was my first game with Barça, but there were many more emotions after the game because I was able to wear this shirt for the first time."