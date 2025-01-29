Boniek defends error-prone Szczesny at Barcelona

Tribal Football
Boniek defends error-prone Szczesny at BarcelonaLaLiga
Polish great and former federation president Zibi Boniek has defended Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Pole has had an eventful few weeks since getting his playing chance, which has included being sent off and conceding four goals in the Champions League win at Benfica.

Boniek told Goal.pl: "Wojtek Szczesny was practically a former player during that time. To retrieve rhythm, reaction time, and concentration after such a long pause it is really complicated."

Boniek also emphasised the match between Barça and Benfica in Lisbon, where the keeper made major mistakes during their wn.

Praising the attitude of Barca's fans, he added, "If Iñaki had made mistakes like Szczesny's in Poland probably we would have burned him at the stake!"

 

