Barcelona star Rodri has resumed light training ahead of their LaLiga home clash with Villarreal on November 22.

Spain's captain missed the 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid ahead of the final FIFA break of 2026 and he was subsequently left out of Luis de la Fuente for the international window.

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However, the club are cautious over his comeback, and he's not expected to be involved against the Yellow Submarine or for the UEFA Champions League trip to Sabah three days later.

The plan is for the veteran midfielder to feature off the bench at Deportivo on November 29 before a crunch rematch with Atletico on December 2.

That would allow him to return slightly ahead of the month-long absence originally scheduled and allow Hansi Flick to rotate with Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong facing a fitness race to face Los Rojiblancos next month.