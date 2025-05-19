Barcelona eager to open Garcia contract talks, but...

Barcelona are eager to open new contract talks with Eric Garcia.

The defender has been outstanding for Barca over the second-half of the season, making the right wing-back spot his own.

Such has been his form that Barca are rethinking their prioritising a new right-back signing this summer.

However, much will depend on keeping hold of Garcia, whose deal is about to enter it's final 12 months.

Sport says Barca wish to open talks about a new contract, but Garcia will insist on a hefty pay-hike to re-sign knowing his form has brought him to the attention of clubs across Europe.