Barcelona detail Casado injury and recovery period

Barcelona have announced a two month absence for Marc Casado.

The midfielder was forced off during victory at Atletico Madrid on the weekend with a knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barca have now offered greater details on the injury and how long Casado will need to recover.

The Blaugrana announced today: "This morning, further tests were carried out on first-team player Marc Casadó, confirming a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.

"He will undergo conservative treatment and is expected to be out for approximately two months."