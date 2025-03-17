Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea manager Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash
Chelsea management planning eight-player summer sale
Bruno Fernandes joins Beckham, Giggs and Rooney in hallowed Man United ranks
Man Utd may turn to untested youngster as Onana battles to make Leicester clash

Barcelona fear worst after Casado knee scans

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona fear worst after Casado knee scans
Barcelona fear worst after Casado knee scansLaLiga
There's concerns inside Barcelona that Marc Casado has suffered a major knee injury.

The midfielder broke down during Barca's win at Atletico Madrid last night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Casado was injured in the 22nd minute of the second-half.

The midfielder underwent clinical tests this morning and, according to Marca , the results are serious.

It would in fact be a rupture of the ligament in his right knee, which could even be complete. Casado now faces surgery and a lengthy rehab process.

He had been called up by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for this week's internationals.

Mentions
LaLigaCasado Torras MarcBarcelona
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Barcelona had luck but congratulations to them
Flick hails Barcelona players after stunning fight-back at Atletico Madrid: We believe in eachother
Torres bags brace as Barcelona secure comeback win in Madrid