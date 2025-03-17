Barcelona fear worst after Casado knee scans

There's concerns inside Barcelona that Marc Casado has suffered a major knee injury.

The midfielder broke down during Barca's win at Atletico Madrid last night.

Casado was injured in the 22nd minute of the second-half.

The midfielder underwent clinical tests this morning and, according to Marca , the results are serious.

It would in fact be a rupture of the ligament in his right knee, which could even be complete. Casado now faces surgery and a lengthy rehab process.

He had been called up by Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for this week's internationals.