Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has signed a new contract.

The experienced stopper's previous deal was to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martinez has now extended his contract another 12 months to 2026.

An agreement had been in place for some months and Martinez put pen to paper on Thursday.

Martínez joined Barcelona from Athletic Bilbao in 2023. The 33-year-old has become a first-choice under coach Hansi Flick.