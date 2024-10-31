Barcelona defender Martinez: Flick said I was first-choice

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez is delighted with his place in coach Hansi Flick's plans.

Martinez has proved himself a first-choice so far this season.

He told TV3: "The manager told me that I was his first-choice.

"He gave me a lot of confidence from the first minute. In the summer you come to training, you don't know if they're going to let you sign up or not, I have children... speculating without knowing where you'll be, it wasn't easy for anyone.

"Being here at 33 years old is not easy and also playing. I try to make the most of all the opportunities that come my way. So many years playing in the Primera Division and winning titles would be a reward for the work done."

