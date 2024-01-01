Tribal Football
Barcelona defender Kounde: Yamal will continue to improve; he listens and learns
Jules Kounde is happy to be back with Barcelona.

The France defender has joined preseason after time off following the Euros.

Kounde told the club's website: “The team looks good.

"The youngsters are competing hard and there's a lot of intensity in training. I have a good feeling and am looking forward to getting some playing time of my own."

He continued: “I'll go wherever the team needs me. I've spoken to the coach and told him i feel comfortable in either position. Last season I may have developed a bit as a full back, and I played there in the European Championship too, but centre back is still my favourite place. But I'm happy to go wherever I'm needed most."

On young teammate Lamine Yamal, Kounde added: “I expect to see the same from him that we saw last season and at the Euro.

"He has grown a lot, and is a player who makes a difference. He listens and learns and if he keeps doing that, he can only get better."

