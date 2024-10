Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi admits he sees former club captain Carles Puyol as a role-model.

Like Puyol, Cubarsi has come through the La Masia system to break into Barca and Spain's senior teams.

He said, "My goal would be to have Puyol's character and leadership.

"Both on and off the field. He is a leader, who tries to help his teammate. If things don't go well, he encourages his teammate, if they go well, he leads the team forward.

"For me he is a role model."