Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery

Denmark defender Kristensen: I feel ready to face Barcelona 'phenomenon' Yamal

Denmark defender Kristensen: I feel ready to face Barcelona 'phenomenon' Yamal
Denmark defender Kristensen: I feel ready to face Barcelona 'phenomenon' YamalLaLiga
Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen admits they'll face a challenge to keep quiet Spain whiz Lamine Yamal.

The Danes meet Spain in the Nations League on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about the Barcelona superkid, Eintracht defender Kristensen conceded:  “Lamine is very talented.

"He is a phenomenon and what he does is almost scary. I'm really looking forward to playing against him.

“I feel ready if someone points the finger at me.

"I hope I can play a good game and show how good a defender I am so that it is not held against me.”

Mentions
LaLigaKristensen RasmusBarcelonaEintracht Frankfurt
Related Articles
Cruyff link as three challengers emerge to Laporta's Barcelona presidency
Araujo drops Barcelona future hint
Celta Vigo defender Mingueza: As a Barcelona fan it's good to see Cubarsi come through