Denmark defender Kristensen: I feel ready to face Barcelona 'phenomenon' Yamal

Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen admits they'll face a challenge to keep quiet Spain whiz Lamine Yamal.

The Danes meet Spain in the Nations League on Saturday.

Asked about the Barcelona superkid, Eintracht defender Kristensen conceded: “Lamine is very talented.

"He is a phenomenon and what he does is almost scary. I'm really looking forward to playing against him.

“I feel ready if someone points the finger at me.

"I hope I can play a good game and show how good a defender I am so that it is not held against me.”