Barcelona defender Cubarsi: Spain Olympics players inspired by Euros success

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi hopes to repeat Spain's Euros success at the Paris Olympics.

Cubarsi was left out of Spain's Euros squad so he could play at the Paris Games.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "We have been watching the Euro Cup, which has been a source of pride for all Spaniards. We watched with great desire to try to win the double, which will be a historic thing. We really want to show what we are worth.

"We are really looking forward to it. We have been preparing for the debut for a long time and we are excited because it can be a great tournament and we are going to approach it with great desire and ambition.

"We always aspire to the best, we are the Spanish team and we always have to do it. If we compete and play well we are going to have a great tournament."