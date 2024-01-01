Barcelona coach Flick: Lewandowski has goals in his blood

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is looking forward to working again with Robert Lewandowski.

The pair enjoyed success together at Bayern Munich.

Discussing the players he's inherited, the new Blaugrana coach said: "I exchanged messages with them, even in Spanish thanks to the translator. It is a way to establish a first contact.

"I really want to have and work with Lamine (Yamal) and (Pau) Cubarsí.

"Lewandowski in the area is unbeatable. He has that which I have missed these days in training. He has goals in his blood and is capable of generating a large number of goals."