Barcelona coach Flick "disappointed: after Getafe draw

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admitted disappointment after their 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Mauro Arambarri canceled out Jules Kounde's opening for Barca on the night, with Flick unhappy with their performance at fulltime.

The match:

"We wanted to win. We had plenty of chances to do so and we are disappointed. You can easily see what it means to play here in Getafe. They defend very well and we created chances, but we were not accurate in front of goal.

"I think we had a lot of chances. We didn't manage to score, especially in the first half. Then, in terms of speed of movement, I think that's something that needs to be improved.

"There was a lot of emotion in this stadium, in all the actions and contacts. I've never experienced it like this, it's new for me. I'm not happy but I have to accept what happened today. We tried in every way."

Casadó-Frenkie de Jong:

"We wanted to change something with Frenkie's arrival and that's why he came in."

Pedri:

"Pedri's passing was very good, it's one of his virtues."

Coliseum:

"I'm worried about the point. It was an experience to play here. We scored the first goal in the first half and we were on the right track. But then they scored against us. I'm disappointed with the result. But we have to accept it. They played very well in defence. It's not easy to play here. It was a difficult game. We go home with a point."

6 points out of 24:

"It's not how we wanted to do it. We've lost a lot of points. We wanted to do better. I'm happy with the start of the year, we've started well. We have to show that we can continue that way. Now we have an important match in the Champions League, with three points we'll be in the next round. But we have to play better."

Clash with Getafe bench:

"There are emotions during the match. When things happen on the pitch, sometimes there is shouting. I won't talk about what happened. It's not my style."

Balde denounces racist insults:

"I don't know what can be done. There is no place for this in football or in life. It is out of place. They should stay at home. We have to fight against this. Something has to be done. This is not the respect we want. We can all achieve it."

La Liga:

"Winning a league is the most difficult thing there is, but it is not decided. There is still a long way to go and we will fight until the end. We have gained one point, we have lost two. But we have to look forward