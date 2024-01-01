Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
REVEALED: Man Utd have clause in Carreras' Benfica deal
Petit surprised if Zizou interested in Man Utd job

Barcelona coach Flick urges chiefs to back Casado over new arrival

Barcelona coach Flick urges chiefs to back Casado over new arrival
Barcelona coach Flick urges chiefs to back Casado over new arrivalLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has told management to hold off bringing in a new midfield signing in January.

Barca have been planning for a midseason midfield addition, with doubts over Flick's options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sport says the German has been impressed by youngster Marc Casado, to the point that he is urging a rethink over their January transfer plans.

Flick feels that Casadó can handle the role of defensive midfielder and that there is therefore no need to sign anyone new for that position.

Flick also feels that Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen can play as a No6 if needed.

Mentions
LaLigaCasado Torras MarcBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Barcelona and Flick SPLIT over Araujo sale
Ex-Barcelona scout Krkic Snr: I had deal for Van de Ven, but...
Laporta targets Man City star Haaland as Barcelona presidential signing