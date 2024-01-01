Barcelona coach Flick urges chiefs to back Casado over new arrival

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has told management to hold off bringing in a new midfield signing in January.

Barca have been planning for a midseason midfield addition, with doubts over Flick's options.

However, Sport says the German has been impressed by youngster Marc Casado, to the point that he is urging a rethink over their January transfer plans.

Flick feels that Casadó can handle the role of defensive midfielder and that there is therefore no need to sign anyone new for that position.

Flick also feels that Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen can play as a No6 if needed.