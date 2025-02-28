Barcelona coach Flick requests two new defensive signings

Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants two new defensive signings made this summer.

Barca are in talks over a pre-contract deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who will become a free agent this summer.

Sport says the move has the backing of fellow German Flick.

And the Barca coach also wants a new fullback signing made. Flick would prefer a player who is comfortable playing both on the left and right of the defensive line.

It won't necessarily be a new starting player, but Flick wants to bring in a new acquisition who will improve the depth of his defensive options.

