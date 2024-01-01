Koeman questions Barcelona signing Lewandowski

Holland coach Ronald Koeman feels he could get Robert Lewandowski performing better for Barcelona.

Koeman was speaking before Holland's Euros win against Poland yesterday.

The former Barca coach said, "It was not so much about Robert but about the philosophy of Barça . If I had been the coach of Barcelona at that time, I would have loved to have Lewandowski as a nine, but I think it is a lot of money and that if you have financial problems you have to carefully analyse what type of players you sign.

"Maybe it is better to sign players with more future. In my opinion, it is rare to get your best salary at 35 years old when the best period for a footballer is between 26 and 32.

"It is rare for a club to spend money on veteran players if it doesn't have money."