SNAPPED: Xavi makes clear his feelings towards Flick and Barcelona

Xavi has made clear his support for Barcelona and coach Hansi Flick.

Xavi was sacked by Barca last season and replaced by Flick.

But the Catalan made clear there was no grudge with a post to social media featuring himself and Flick, along with two of Xavi's children.

The former Barca captain also included the snap with the caption: "Good luck, Hansi! Visca el Barça!"