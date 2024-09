Barcelona coach Flick amazed by Kounde attitude: Never had this before!

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's amazed by the attitude of Jules Kounde.

Flick says he's never worked with such a player before.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday night's clash with Osasuna, Flick said: "I have never had this before.

"After the game he wants to train. He is a great professional, he takes great care of himself physically. In each training he wants to give everything.

"This attitude is unusual, but it is very good."