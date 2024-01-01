Barcelona coach Flick: I'm not thinking about Real Madrid; Fermin must accept he won't be starter

Barcelona coach Flick: I'm not thinking about Real Madrid; Fermin must accept he won't be starter

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is delighted with their start to the season.

Flick spoke to the press today ahead of Saturday's meeting with Real Valladolid.

Advertisement Advertisement

He began: "We won the first three games, but there are things we need to improve and we will try to do that tomorrow. Valladolid defend very well and are fast in attack."

Are there any moves expected on the last day of the transfer window?

"What can I say? We know how things are. I'm focusing on the present and I'm happy with the team I have. In the match against Rayo, Bernal played wonderfully and we will miss him. It's incredible how he played at 17. We'll see how to replace him. Eric Garcia will stay."

Are you surprised by Real Madrid's start to the season?

"It will be a long season and I am not focused on Real Madrid. I am focused on Barça, which is what matters to me. We are focused on our work. We are doing well, the players are fit, rested and training very well."

What is your idea to replace Marc Bernal?

"We have two options. In terms of position, Casadó or Eric, who can play in midfield. Eric would prefer to play in defence, but the most important thing is the team and not the individual."

What do you think of the Champions League draw?

"We were quite surprised by the draw. The rivals we will play are interesting, there are two Germans. But now I am focused on tomorrow's match."

Do you feel like the man of the moment?

"I'm not here to talk about myself. We have a special mentality, very good. I'm very happy with the players: after the victory against Rayo and after Marc's injury I saw the affection towards him. They are very united, they all work together and this is very important. There is a team, mentality, attitude. We will only win with this mentality. We need to work as a team, united in defense and attack".

How is Frenkie de Jong?

"I hope he doesn't have to undergo surgery. He's training very well and has made a step forward. We'll have to see how the situation evolves. I hope he can return after the break, but I can't say for sure. The doctors have taken great care of him."

Can Fermín be the starter now?

"Fermín can be an eight or a ten. He has great quality. He arrived later than the others and that's why he played less. The season is long and he showed us what he can do. He has to accept the fact that maybe he won't play from the start, but he's a great player."