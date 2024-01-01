Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was left unimpressed by his players in victory against Real Valladolid.

Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda stated on El Chiringuito that Ancelotti was unhappy with the lack of intensity for the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Inda reported: "The coach is still not very happy with the team's game. In the first half, Madrid played worse than it did in Mallorca. There is talk of (Kylian) Mbappé that he has not scored, but Cristiano Ronaldo when he arrived had a few months that people said he was wrong and then he was a savage.

"The team played disastrously badly. Ancelotti is not a type of screaming or heated, he is pedagogical and therefore surely he has the authority he has in the locker room. He reflected on them and told them that soccer is not played by walking. He wanted more speed, transitions ... the show that Madrid gave in the first half against Valladolid with alternates, was a bit unfortunate and he was certainly angry, but he is not a guy who goes on to assemble crisis'.

"He told them exactly: 'Soccer is not played by walking'."