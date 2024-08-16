Tribal Football
Barcelona coach Flick happy with victory over Valencia: Much to improve

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits they have much to improve after victory over Valencia.

Barca won 2-1 with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice on the evening.

Flick later said: "It is very important to start with a victory. We were better in the second half. In the first half we made more mistakes. The goal on the stroke of half-time was very important. In the second half we did better. 

"He (Lewandowski) is a great professional. He is an important player. We defend and attack as a team. He has also done a great defensive job. He has scored two goals. He is always in the area.

"The preseason was not easy, there were many players with the national teams and the La Masia players did very well. Also today.

"We have to improve many things, we are at the beginning of the season. We have to gain confidence.

"They are three very important points for us. Today was a great battle, for the stadium, for the fans... it was an intense game. But I think we deserve to get the three points."

