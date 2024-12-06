Real Betis coach Pellegrini declares Isco return for Barcelona clash

Isco is in the Real Betis squad for tomorrow's clash with Barcelona.

The Spain midfielder has been missing from Betis for seven months due to a leg fracture.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini announced this morning: "He is ready to play for a few minutes.

"You have to do it wisely and calmly."

Isco suffered the break in May against Las Palmas last season, which forced him to miss Spain's Euros winning campaign over the summer.