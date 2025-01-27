Barcelona coach Flick: Gavi's idea to put Torre on

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was eager to highlight their team spirit after Sunday's 7-1 rout of Valencia.

Flick admits it was Gavi's call for Pablo Torre to enter the pitch in the second-half.

The German revealed post-match: "We scored a lot of goals and I thought about changing.

"The situation that struck me the most was when I spoke to Gavi and I was about to play him for the last 15 minutes, but he told me 'no, put Pablo Torre'.

"It's nice to see how they are connected."

Torre saw action in the second-half, with Gavi sitting out the game on the bench on Sunday.