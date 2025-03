Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's enjoyed working with Gavi this season.

Flick is convinced the midfielder can be a one-club man with the Blaugrana.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "As a coach, he is top notch. He has surprised everyone in the squad in a very positive way.

"We are very happy with him and hope he stays in Barcelona for a long time."

Barca go to Atletico Madrid later tonight.