Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is demanding full focus today against Leganes today.

Flick insists there'll be no underestimating Leganes, though he won't be on the bench after his dismissal against Real Betis.

Leganes:

"I've told the team that everything depends on us, on whether we play with 100% concentration. All teams look for, as is normal, our weakness and will fight to achieve it. I want us to be 100% focused, with respect for our opponent, but we must play our game, with our style. Everything depends on us."

Recovering troops:

"After an injury, it's normal that it takes a while to reach the top level. We love that, little by little, they are coming back. Ansu trained today and very well. In Dortmund we showed that the medical and technical team have done an excellent job."

Sanction:

"(I'm going to drink water before answering) For me, my reaction wasn't that exaggerated, it was me, I went to the bench... I told Frenkie and others look what's happening, I told them not to do stupid things. Maybe I should have been gentler. I told them at the beginning of the season that I didn't want complaints from the referees or rivals. The focus is on the game, on what we're doing. It's not worth wasting energy on the rest. When a referee makes a decision, we can't change it. We have to accept it. And I have to accept the red card.

"I feel bad, but this is a different league that I wasn't used to. I've already been red carded in two games. I accept it and I have to work on my behaviour a little. I'm just saying that the referees should decide the same in all the games, on the other benches. Not just with Barça. The team is doing an excellent job, they don't complain, they don't go looking for the referee. The referees also have to analyse the games to do better, I know they do. We are human, we all make mistakes. Again, I accept it and I have to improve the management of my emotions. I am responsible for the players and I take responsibility."

Marcus Sorg:

"He is a very experienced coach. He is doing a great job. He has a great knowledge of football and the skills needed to manage the dugout tomorrow."

More about the sanction:

"Last time I talk about referees. I don't like it. I know it's very interesting for journalists but, honestly, no. I've already said what I wanted to say before. Everything has been said."

Rotations:

"Tomorrow we play against Leganés. We're not thinking about Atlético. We have to make decisions with the players. It's good to rotate a bit, but we haven't decided yet. It could be."

De Jong, as an attacking midfielder:

"I told the player that I'm not thinking about the individual, just the collective, the whole. Against Dortmund we decided. We won. It was important for us. You could see it on the pitch. They all celebrated together. It's always a team decision. It's not about protecting him. It's about giving the players the support they need."

Araujo, from the start:

"What I'm thinking is that he plays the first few minutes of the season. I'm not sure if he'll be in the starting eleven. How many? I don't know. We'll have to see. Maybe he'll be in the starting eleven, but if he's not, he'll play later. He's ready. It's the next step that needs to be taken."

Will Raphinha rotate?

"I saw him very fresh and energetic."

