Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named

Thiago Alcantara has left his Barcelona coaching post.

Thiago joined head coach Hansi Flick's staff on a short-term deal and he has now left and been replaced by Arnau Blanco. Blanco steps up from the U16 team.

Thiago made a positive impact during his time with Barca, but was forced to return to the UK for tax reasons.

The former midfielder retired from Liverpool at the end of last season before being recruited by Flick to a short-term deal.

Flick said today: "We have had a great relationship for a long time and I offered him the possibility of coming. He has helped us a lot. The contribution he has given us is incredible. He is a great person. Now he leaves us and Arnau will arrive. I don't know if he will come back, but it depends on him. He wants to focus on his family."