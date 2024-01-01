Barcelona coach Flick calm about Olmo situation: He WILL be registered

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick concedes new signing Dani Olmo remains unavailable.

Barca still do not have room in their wage budget to register the Spain attacker, who will miss tomorrow's clash with Real Valladolid.

Flick said: "I always hope to be able to count on him and I hope it will be tomorrow; I also expected it in the last game, but things are what they are.

"That would be fantastic, but we'll see what happens. It is something that neither the player nor the team can control. Not even the coach, we know that it is a difficult circumstance. I have spoken with him, it is a difficult situation and I hope he can play tomorrow. Of course he is not happy, but he knows the circumstances. He is ready to play.

"I think I said it at the last press conference. We are satisfied with what the team does. We have been training with the entire group for a short time. I am happy with how they work, the quality of the training is good, the intensity is good. I am very satisfied with how they train.

"They are training very well. We focus on this so we can play better in each game. The idea is to improve in each game."

On selling players to make room for Olmo, Flick added: "There are players who have left in recent days and we need players to be competitive. I am happy with what I have and I count on Dani. We will be able to register him."