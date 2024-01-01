Olmo confident Barcelona will see his best years

Dani Olmo feels Barcelona will see the best years of his career.

The former RB Leipzig attacker had his Barca presentation ceremony today.

He said,"I am an ambitious person. I always want to win and I don't even want to lose at marbles. It's what I want to do at Barcelona. This is my home.

"I have grown, being away from home you improve. It is another world. I have the values ​​of La Masia, but I also learned a lot during my time in Croatia and Germany. The footballer is the same, but you grow in many aspects."

On returning to his former junior club, Olmo also said: "Coming home was a dream. It was a dream, there were other options, but when Barça appeared, with this desire for me, I didn't think about it. It's returning home, with my family and friends."

He added: "Before I played as a 9, it was the position I had always played. But then, the years go by and I play as a winger and in Croatia they put me more in the middle of the field and now I can play wherever you want.

"But if I had to tell you my position it would be behind the number 9, as a midfielder. But wherever I play, I will give my best."