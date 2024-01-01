Olmo confident Barcelona will see his best years

The former RB Leipzig attacker had his Barca presentation ceremony today.
He said,"I am an ambitious person. I always want to win and I don't even want to lose at marbles. It's what I want to do at Barcelona. This is my home.
"I have grown, being away from home you improve. It is another world. I have the values of La Masia, but I also learned a lot during my time in Croatia and Germany. The footballer is the same, but you grow in many aspects."
On returning to his former junior club, Olmo also said: "Coming home was a dream. It was a dream, there were other options, but when Barça appeared, with this desire for me, I didn't think about it. It's returning home, with my family and friends."
He added: "Before I played as a 9, it was the position I had always played. But then, the years go by and I play as a winger and in Croatia they put me more in the middle of the field and now I can play wherever you want.
"But if I had to tell you my position it would be behind the number 9, as a midfielder. But wherever I play, I will give my best."