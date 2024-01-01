Barcelona chief Deco watching Nico progress at Porto

Barcelona chief Deco is watching Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Sport says Deco is following former Blaugrana prospect Nico's progress with Porto.

Barcelona have the option to buy the player back for €30m until the summer of 2025.

But given Barcelona's precarious finances, it may turn out that the 22-year-old will be too expensive to buy back.

The Spanish giant's resale clause is set at 40 per cent.

In total, there have been five goals and five assists in 48 games in the Porto jersey for Nico.

His buyout clause with Porto is €60m.