Getafe coach Bordalas: We face Barcelona expecting to win

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas recognises they face a battle against Barcelona this weekend.

Getafe host Barca knowing the Blaugrana have suddenly hit top form, which Bordalas acknowledged at today's media conference.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match:

“We are preparing for the match to win, we have an ambitious mentality, knowing the difficulties, we have to give our best. We are facing a team that is in the best form and in the best shape. It is going to be extremely difficult, I see the team in good spirits, united and confident.”

Good streak:

“The team is confident and united. This is a different game, against a great rival. We know the difficulties.”

Fitness:

The other day we were all able to see it, we are very happy with the team's effort, they have recovered well, it is good news for the coaching staff and the medical team and they will arrive tomorrow in the best condition."

Without a win against Barca since 2019 at the Coliseum:

“It is always difficult to play against a team of the calibre of FC Barcelona. There is always a huge difference in everything. We don’t look at those figures, we don’t take them into account. This year is a totally different year, their coach is doing a great job, he is giving the team its own stamp and identity. We are thinking about ourselves and getting a good result for our fans. Even if it is a cold night, tomorrow has to be a cauldron, I hope there is a great atmosphere. I hope the fans are cheering until the end.”

Result:

“When the match is over I will tell you what the result is. Sometimes there are matches where you are happy with a draw, and other times you are not happy because you were close to winning. When you lose you are never happy. There are matches where you lose and the image has been good.”

Player to highlight:

“Barça has top-level players. Lamine is a marvel, it's a pleasure to watch him play, the fans are really enjoying watching him and I hope this joy lasts a long time.”