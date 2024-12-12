Barcelona chief Deco snappy with reporters over Olmo situation

Barcelona chief Deco was snappy with reporters about Dani Olmo's situation in Dortmund yesterday.

Before Barca's Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund, Deco spoke to reporters and was pushed about Olmo and the prospect of the club failing to register him for the second-half of the season.

Barca need to make room in their wage cap in order to register Olmo for the remainder of the campaign.

"We're sure we'll be able to sign Dani Olmo before the end of the year. The club is working hard and we're calm about everything," Deco responded.

"These are internal issues... Don't worry, we'll sort it out.

"We came here to talk about football. About better things. About the game..."

