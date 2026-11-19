Barcelona appear to have changed their rumoured January plan to sell defender Alejandro Balde.

Balde was heavily linked with a summer departure from the defending LaLiga champions after falling out of favour under Hansi Flick following several setbacks.

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Flick opted to activate a purchase clause on Joao Cancelo back in August, and has promoted Xavi Espart and Brian Fariñas from the La Masia set up, which has reduced Balde's role even further.

The Spain international is yet to start a single game in any competition this season and Flick has previously told the defender he needs to do more to push his case.

Manchester United, AS Monaco and Juventus have all been linked with transfer offers - but have stopped short of tabling a formal bid so far.

However, despite the expectation of January being the end of Balde's time at the club, sporting director Deco has confirmed he's gong nowhere.

"Balde won LaLiga with Xavi, he stayed, and is a fantastic player. In the end, there are dynamics and moments which can happen, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play again.

"Players have the ability to transform, especially when they’re young. He has shown what he's capable of.

"He hasn’t told us he’s unhappy, that’s not the case."