Barcelona attacker Torres: We know we can be unstoppable

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres says the players are confident snapping their slump.

Barca have managed just one win in the last six games.

But Torres told Esport3: “We are people who are prepared for pressure. We are also used to the fact that, if a result does not come out, there will be some nervousness. But we are very calm and confident.

“A season is like a marathon. It is a long-distance race, and in the race, there may be times when we are not at the best level but we have to stay calm because we are just as good as when we were in the very good dynamic.

"From there, we have to try to find our best level and when we are like this, we are unstoppable.”