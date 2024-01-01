Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez: We will fight Real Madrid for all the titles

Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez is adamant they will compete with Real Madrid next season for titles.

Real finished last term as Champions League and LaLiga Double winners.

But Fermin insists Barca will be stronger next campaign, telling Okdiario: We have zero fear in Barcelona of (Kyliab) Mbappé.

"The same for Vinicius (Junior). Zero fear in Barcelona for Vinicius."

Fermin continued: "Obviously, Barcelona yes we can compete with Madrid. We are in the end Barça. Real Madrid will always have great players, but so will we. And next year we will surely fight them for all the titles."