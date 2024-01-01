Tribal Football
Barcelona announce major Bernal knee blow
Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has suffered a knee injury.

The 17 year-old was forced off on 97 minutes of last night's 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano after being clattered by Isi Palazón.

And news this morning has revealed Bernal has suffered a serious ligament injury to his left knee.

Barca announced: "Marc Bernal has a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee and an injury associated with the external meniscus.

"In the next few days he will undergo surgical treatment. We are with you, Marc."

