CLEARED! Olmo set for Barcelona debut at Rayo Vallecano
Dani Olmo has been successfully registered by Barcelona with the LaLiga.

Marca says the departures of Clement Lenglet (Atletico Madrid), Victor Roque (Real Betis) and Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) has created room in the wage budget for Olmo.

The former RB Leipzig attacker is now free to make his Barca debut - which is likely to be tonight at Rayo Vallecano.

Olmo is expected to make the squad for the trip.

It's also emerged Andreas Christensen has suffered an achilles injury, which will leave him sidelined for at least  two months.

