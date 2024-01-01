Tribal Football
Barcelona and Nike close to MASSIVE new sponsorship deal
Barcelona and Nike close to MASSIVE new sponsorship deal
Barcelona and Nike have reached agreement over the outline of a new 10-year contract.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, says Marca, and will be worth €140m-a-season.

There is talk Barca are pushing for an immediate upfront payment of €150m, though that could see the remainder of the agreement being worth €125m.

Both parties are now haggling over these final terms, however there is a confidence of a deal being struck in the coming days.

Barca and Nike have settled on a deadline for the agreement some time in October.

