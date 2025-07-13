Tribal Football
Most Read
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently
Man Utd accept Juventus offer for Sancho
Chelsea's wage offer to Jadon Sancho revealed
Viktor Gyokeres set for "heavy fine" after going AWOL

Barcelona and Mallorca finalise Torre terms

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona and Mallorca finalise Torre terms
Barcelona and Mallorca finalise Torre termsLaLiga
Real Mallorca are wrapping up the signing of Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre.

Torre  is very close to joining Mallorca, which is yet to formalise any new signing in this transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At 22 years old, the midfielder is looking for playing time and continuity, something he hasn't achieved with the Blaugrana.

Having come through at Racing Santander and arriving at Barça in 2022, only the payment of the training fees to the Cantabrian club remains to be resolved before the deal is confirmed.

Torre's departure will leave €5m in Barcelona's coffers, which also reserves 50% of any future sales, a buy-back option, and a right of first refusal should Mallorca receive offers.

Mentions
LaLigaTorre PabloMallorcaBarcelonaRacing SantanderFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rashford and agents to meet with Man Utd over final exit terms
Barcelona make Fermin Lopez transfer decision amid Chelsea interest
Diaz (again) raises doubts over Liverpool contract talks