Barcelona and Mallorca finalise Torre terms

Real Mallorca are wrapping up the signing of Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre.

Torre is very close to joining Mallorca, which is yet to formalise any new signing in this transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 22 years old, the midfielder is looking for playing time and continuity, something he hasn't achieved with the Blaugrana.

Having come through at Racing Santander and arriving at Barça in 2022, only the payment of the training fees to the Cantabrian club remains to be resolved before the deal is confirmed.

Torre's departure will leave €5m in Barcelona's coffers, which also reserves 50% of any future sales, a buy-back option, and a right of first refusal should Mallorca receive offers.